The Roswell area could experience temperatures as high as 109 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a heat advisory for the area until 7 p.m.
“If we do reach the forecast of 109, it breaks the old record of 108 set in 2019,” said Meteorologist Randall Herger of the Albuquerque Field Office of the National Weather Service.
As of noon today, the temperature at the Roswell Air Center was 101 degrees. It was projected to reach 109 degrees by 4 p.m.
By 1 p.m., it was expected to be at 105 degrees, which is the threshold for this area that warrants a heat advisory.
Soaring heat for southeastern New Mexico, hovering around 100 degrees each day, is expected to last through early next week.
“Today is the hottest day of the forecast period, which goes out through Monday of next week,” Herger said. “Every day until next Monday is at 100 or more. Next Monday we will have a forecast of 99, which is the first day with a forecast under 100.”
People are advised to take precautionary steps regarding their health and that of pets, children and older residents.
“If you can, if it is possible for you, work indoors and stay out of the heat or take a break from your work outdoors during the hottest part of the day during the afternoon hours," Herger said. "Make sure you are properly hydrated and don't forget those who might not be able to do that or are more sensitive to heat.”
Today's heat advisory affects most of eastern New Mexico as well as the Farmington area, the Los Alamos area, the Santa Fe and Albuquerque areas, and the Las Cruces area.