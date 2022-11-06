Monday
Chaves County Comprehensive Strategy Board, noon, Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. Contact the Continuum coordinator at 575-624-6596 or elly.hollon@chavescounty.gov for more information.
City of Roswell public meeting about use of city property at 500 S. Richardson Ave. (former Yucca Center), 6 p.m., Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. The meeting also will be livestreamed on the city's YouTube and Facebook sites.
Tuesday
Election Day. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For polling locations, contact Chaves County Clerk's Office, 575-624-6614, or see www.facebook.com/chavescountyclerk.
Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District, noon, District office, 2303 E. Second St.
City of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission, 1:30 p.m., Conference Room, Airport Terminal Building, 1 Jerry Smith Circle. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/507187181. Phone: 872-240-3212. Access code: 507-187-181.
Chaves County Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Wednesday
Chaves County Health Council remote meeting, noon, Suite 102, 500 N. Main St. Web link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85797121127. Phone: 719-359-4580 or 669-900-6833. Meeting ID: 857 9712 1127.
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Community College Board, 4 p.m., Board Room #135, Administration Building, 52 University Blvd.
Thursday
Roswell City Council, 6 p.m., Meeting Room A, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 815-060-573.
Friday
Veterans Day, a federal holiday. Some government and business offices closed.
Dates, times and locations subject to change by meeting organizers.
