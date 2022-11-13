Monday
Chaves Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors, 10 a.m., Conference Room, CSWCD offices, 129 E. Third St. Call 575-755-7923 for information on remote participation.
New Mexico Department of Transportation public hearing regarding changes to Rural Air Service Enhancement Grant Program, 10 a.m., District 3 office, 7500 Pan American Freeway N.E., Albuquerque. Submit written comments to Pedro Rael, (505) 629-5105 or pedro.rael@dot.nm.gov.
City of Roswell Parks and Recreation Commission tour of Roswell Adult Center, 5 p.m., 807 N. Missouri Ave. Meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Web link for meeting: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/349450125. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 349-450-125.
Sidney Gutierrez Schools Governing Council, 6 p.m,. Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd.
Dexter Consolidated School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Central Office, 100 N. Lincoln Ave.
Tuesday
City of Roswell Tax Occupancy Board, 2:30 p.m., Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/784626549 Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 784-626-549.
Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents closed executive session regarding chancellor and president selection, 3:30 p.m. For more information see the Regent's page of the ENMU website, enmu.edu.
Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Wednesday
Roswell City Council Legal Committee workshop, 3:30 p.m., Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/994272373. Phone: 872-240-3412. Access code: 994-272-373.
Roswell Independent School District Strategic Plan presentation, 5:30 p.m., Special Education Training Room, Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.
Thursday
Chaves County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. (Election canvassing also scheduled.) The meeting also is planned to be livestreamed at facebook.com/ChavesCountyNM.
Roswell City Council Legal Committee, 4 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. To participate remotely, see the agenda to be posted 72 hours ahead of the meeting on the city's website, roswell-nm.gov.
Dates, locations and times are subject to change by meeting organizers.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.