Monday
Keep Roswell Beautiful, noon, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/982972909. Phone: 786-535-3211. Access code: 982-972-909.
Roswell City Council Finance Committee special meeting, 4 p.m., Mayor's Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 822-397-005.
Roswell City Council Infrastructure Committee, 4:30 p.m., Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/929161493. Phone: 571-317-3122. Access code: 929-161-493.
Tuesday
Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District, 9 a.m., Suite 100, District offices, 2303 E. Second St.
Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents, 3:30 p.m., Regents Room, ENMU campus, 1500 S. Avenue K. More information and agenda is available on the ENMU website, enmu.edu.
City of Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/518430445. Phone: 786-535-3211. Access code: 518-430-445.
Thursday
City of Roswell Commission on Aging, noon, Conference Room, Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center, 1402 W. College Blvd. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/396940877. Phone: 872-240-3412. Access code: 396-940-877.
Chaves County DWI Planning Council, 1:30 p.m., Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. For more information, contact the DWI Coordinator at 575-624-6596 or elly.hollon@chavescounty.gov.
Roswell City Council Finance Committee, 4 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005 Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 822-397-005.
Dates, times and locations could be changed by meeting organizers.
