Monday
Roswell City Council Finance Committee special meeting, 4 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 822-397-005.
Roswell Museum Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/531684389. Phone: 224-501-3412. Access code: 531-684-389.
City of Roswell Parks and Recreation Commission, 5:30 p.m., Parks Administration Office, 1101 W. Fourth St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/349450125. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 349-450-125.
Tuesday
New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority remote meeting about Weatherization Assistance Program and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Noon. To participate, email tcucchiara@housingnm.org or call 505-767-2256.
City of Roswell Occupancy Tax Board, 2:30 p.m., Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/784626549. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 784-626-549.
South Park Cemetery Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Conference Room, Cemetery Offices, 3101 S. Main St. Web link: https://meet.gotomeeting.com/667055813. Phone: 872-240-3311. Access code; 667-055-813.
Roswell City Council Public Safety Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/194381933. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 194-381-933.
Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
City of Roswell public meeting about Animal Services and the animal shelter, 6 p.m., Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.
Thursday
Chaves County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
City of Roswell Commission on Aging, noon, Conference Room, Roswell Recreation and Aquatics Center, 1402 W. College Blvd. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/396940877. Phone: 872-240-3412. Access code: 396-940-877.
City of Roswell public forum for all wards and about general topics, 5:30 p.m., Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. The meeting also will be livestreamed on YouTube. The link will be found on city's website, roswell-nm.gov.
