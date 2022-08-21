Dexter Consolidated School District Board of Education special meeting, 6 p.m., Board Room, Central Offices, 100 N. Lincoln Ave., Dexter.
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Listen and Learn session regarding updates to campus strategic plan, 5 p.m., Bondurant Room, Roswell Public Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave. For more information, contact Dina Jenks at dina.jenks@enmu.edu or 575-624-7345.
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Community College Board work session, 2-5 p.m., Fireplace Room, Campus Union Building, 48 University Blvd. The agenda will be posted online at least 72 hours before the meeting at www.roswell.enmu.edu.
Roswell Independent School District Board of Education special meeting, 9 a.m., Board Room, Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.
New Mexico Department of Agriculture hearing about proposed pecan weevil quarantine rule changes, 3 p.m., NMDA offices, 3190 S. Espina St., Las Cruces. Web link: https://nmsu.zoom.us/j/95032243174. Meeting ID: 950-3224-3174. Passcode: 538839.