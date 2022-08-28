Monday
Keep Roswell Beautiful Board of Directors, noon, Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/982972909. Phone: 786-535-3211. Access code: 982-972-909.
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell community forum regarding ENMU presidential/chancellor search, 1:30 p.m., Room 124, Lawrence C. Harris Occupational Technology Center, 20 W. Mathis St.
New Mexico Department of Agriculture hearing about proposed pecan weevil quarantine rule changes, 4 p.m., Board Room, Administration Building, Artesia Public Schools, 1106 W. Quay Ave., Artesia.
Roswell City Council workshop, 5 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 815-060-573.
Tuesday
City of Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Meeting Room A, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/518430445. Phone: 786-535-3211. Access code: 518-430-445.
Thursday
Chaves County DWI Planning Council, 11:30 a.m., Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. For more information, contact the DWI coordinator at 575-624-6596 or elly.hollon@chavescounty.gov.
Roswell City Council Finance Committee, 4 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 822-397-005.
