Monday
Sidney Gutierrez Schools Governing Council, 6 p.m., Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd.
Dexter Consolidated School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room, Central Offices, 100 N. Lincoln Ave.
Tuesday
Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District Board of Directors, 9 a.m., District Offices, Suite 100, 2302 E. Second St.
City of Roswell "Tourism Talk" for lodging industry regarding payments of lodgers' taxes and convention center fees, noon-1 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
Chaves County Comprehensive Strategy Board, noon, Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center. For more information or to participate remotely, contact the continuum coordinator at 575-624-6596 or elly.hollon@chavescounty.gov.
Hagerman Town Council public hearing about utility rates, 5 p.m., Hagerman Town Hall, 209 E. Argyle St.
Roswell Independent School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room, Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. The meeting is also livestreamed on YouTube.
Wednesday
Chaves County Health Council, noon, Suite 100, 500 N. Main St. Web link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85797121127. Phone: 346-248-7799. Meeting ID: 857-9712-1127.
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Community College Board, 4 p.m., Board Room #135, Administration Building, 52 University Blvd.
Thursday
Roswell City Council, 6 p.m., Meeting Room A, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 815-060-573.
Friday
Roswell Independent School District Board of Education special meeting regarding redistricting and school safety, 9 a.m., Little Theater, Roswell High School, 500 W. Hobbs St.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.