Monday
Chaves County Health Expo meeting, noon, Suite 102, 500 N. Main St. Web link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83327047294. Meeting ID: 833-2704-7294. Phone: 253-215-8782.
Sidney Gutierrez Schools Governing Council, 6 p.m., Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd.
Dexter Consolidated Schools District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room, Central Office, 100 N. Lincoln Ave.
Tuesday
Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District Board of Directors, 9 a.m., Suite 100, District Offices, 2302 E. Second St.
New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents, 10 a.m., Conference Room, Lusk Hall, NMMI campus, 101 W. College Blvd. Online link will be on agenda posted on website, nmmi.edu.
Chaves County Comprehensive Strategy Board, noon, Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. For information, contact the Continuum coordinator at 575-624-6596 or at elly.hollon@chavescounty.gov.
Roswell Independent School District Board of Education, 6 p.m, Board Room, Administrative & Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. The meeting is also livestreamed on YouTube.
Wednesday
Chaves County Health Council, noon, Suite 100, 500 N. Main St. Web link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85797121127. Phone: 1-346-248-7799. Meeting ID: 857-9712-1127.
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Community College Board, 4 p.m., Board Room #135, Administrative Center, 52 University Blvd.
Thursday
New Mexico Judicial Compensation Commission regarding judicial pay, 10:10 a.m. Meeting will be livestreamed on the New Mexico Courts YouTube channel.
Roswell City Council, 6 p.m., Meeting Room A, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 815-060-573.