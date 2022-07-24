Monday
Keep Roswell Beautiful Board of Directors, noon, Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/982972909. Phone: 786-535-3211. Access code: 982-972-909.
Chaves County Health Expo meeting, noon, Suite 102, 500 N. Main St. Web link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83327047294. Meeting ID: 833-2704-7294. Phone: 253-215-8782.
Eastern Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners special meeting, 3:30 p.m., 106 E. Reed St. The public can participate by telephone by calling 888-740-4219. Passcode: 735532#.
Roswell City Council Infrastructure Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/929161493. Phone: 571-317-3122. Access code: 929-161-493.
Tuesday
Roswell City Council special meeting, 9 a.m., Meeting Room, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 815-060-573.
City of Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Meeting Room A, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/518430445. Phone: 786-535-3211. Access code: 518-430-445.
Wednesday
Chaves County Health Council online meeting, noon. Web link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85797121127. Meeting ID: 857 9712 1127. Contact the coordinator at chavescountyhealthcouncil@outlook.com for more information.
Roswell City Council General Services Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/868036741. Phone: 646-749-3122. Access code: 868-036-741.
Thursday
Chaves County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. The meeting also will be livestreamed at facebook.com/ChavesCountyNM.
Recovery Housing Program Action Plan remote public hearing organized by the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority and Department of Finance and Administration, 10 a.m. Web link is available on the Finance Authority website, housingnm.org. Contact Theresa Laredo-Garcia at 800-444-6880 or tgarcia@housingnm.org for more information.
Roswell Tourism Council, 11 a.m., Museum Archives Center, Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico, 208 N. Lea Ave.
Roswell City Council Legal Committee, 2 p.m., Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/994272373. Phone: 872-240-3412. Access code: 994-272-373.
City of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission. An agenda is expected to be posted on the city website, roswell-nm.gov, by Monday evening providing specifics.
Friday
Roswell Independent School District Board of Education retreat, 8 a.m., Bassett Room, 1011 N. Richardson Ave.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.