Monday
Fourth of July, federal holiday. ENMU-Roswell and most government offices closed.
Tuesday
Dexter Consolidated Schools District Board of Education special meeting, 9 a.m., Board Room, Central Office, 100 N. Lincoln Ave.
Roswell City Council Infrastructure Committee, 10:30 a.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/929161493. Phone: 571-317-3122. Access code: 929-161-493.
Thursday
Chaves County DWI Planning Council, 11 a.m., Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. Contact the DWI coordinator at 575-624-6596 or at elly.hollon@chavescounty.gov for information.
Roswell City Council Finance Committee, 4 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 822-397-005.
Friday
Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District/Council of Governments Board of Directors remote meeting, 10 a.m. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/628454477. Phone: 224-501-3412. Access code: 628-454-477.
Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents work session, 1 p.m., Albuquerque Marriott Pyramid North, 5151 San Francisco Road, N.E., Albuquerque.