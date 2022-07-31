Chaves County Health Expo meeting, noon, Suite 102, 500 N. Main St. Web link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83327047294. Meeting ID: 833-2704-7294. Phone: 253-215-8782. (The Health Expo is Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.)
Pecos Valley Regional Communications Center Board of Directors, 1:30 p.m., Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Authority, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.