Monday
Chaves County Board of Commissioners special meeting about canvassing elections and contract with deputies' union, 9 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Chaves County Community Development Block grant remote public hearing, 10 a.m. Phone: 888-740-4219. Passcode: 757259.
New Mexico Sheep and Goat Council, 3 p.m., Ruidoso Convention Center, 111 Sierra Blanca Drive.
Roswell City Council Public Safety Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: http://global.gotomeeting.com/join/194381933. Phone: 1-571-317-3112. Access code: 194-381-933.
Sidney Gutierrez Schools Governing Council, 6 p.m., Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd.
Dexter Consolidated School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room, Central Offices, 100 N. Lincoln Ave.
Tuesday
Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District Board of Directors, 9 a.m., District Offices, Suite 100, 2303 E. Second St.
Roswell Independent School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room, Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.
Thursday
City of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission, 1:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.