Monday
Hagerman Public Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Hagerman Board Room, 406 N. Cambridge.
Roswell Museum Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., 1011 N. Richardson Avenue. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/985923613. Phone: 571-317-3122; Access Code: 985-923-613.
Roswell Parks and Recreation Commission, 5:30 p.m., Parks Administration Office, 1101 W. Fourth Street. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/349450125. Phone: 571-317-3112; Access code: 349-450-125.
Tuesday
Dexter Consolidated School District Board of Education, special meeting, 8:30 a.m., Central Office Board Room, 100 N. Lincoln, Dexter.
South Park Cemetery Board, 4 p.m., conference Room at South Park Cemetery. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/341196965. Phone: 408-650-3123; Access code: 341-196-965.
Roswell City Council Infrastructure Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/9291613122. Phone: 571-317-3122; Access code: 929-151-493.
Wednesday
Roswell City Council General Services Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/868036741. Phone: 646-749-3122; Access Code: 868-036-741.
Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Authority, 5:30 p.m., 1 St. Mary’s Place.
Thursday
Chaves County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., Chaves County Administration Building, 1 St. Mary’s Place.