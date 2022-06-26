Monday
Keep Roswell Beautiful Board of Directors, noon, Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/982972909. Phone: 786-535-3211. Access code: 982-972-909.
Tuesday
City of Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Meeting Room A, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/518430445. Phone: 786-535-3211. Access code: 518-430-445.
Thursday
Roswell Independent School District Board of Education special meeting, 9 a.m., Administrative & Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.