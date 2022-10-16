Monday
Chaves County Voting Systems Certification, 9 a.m., Area D, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Roswell Museum Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., 1011 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/133133573. Phone: 408-650-3123. Access code: 133-133-573.
Chaves County Fire Board, 5:30 p.m., Sierra Volunteer Fire Department, 603 S. Brown Road.
City of Roswell Parks and Recreation Commission, 5:30 p.m., Parks Administration Office, 1101 W. Fourth St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/349450125. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 349-450-125.
Tuesday
South Park Cemetery Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Conference Room, Cemetery, 3101 S. Main St. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/429262805. Phone: 872-240-3311. Access code: 429-262-805.
Roswell City Council Public Safety Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/194381933. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 194-381-933.
City of Roswell public forum on foundations, 5:30 p.m., Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. The meeting also will be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page and on YouTube. A livestream link is available on the city's website, roswell-nm.gov. People are asked to submit questions in advance at www.tinyurl.com/roswell1018forum.
Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Friday
New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents, 8 a.m., Board Room, Lusk Hall, NMMI campus, 101 W. College Blvd. Web link: https://nmmi.zoom.us/j/94497300130. Meeting ID: 944-9730-0130.
Date, times and locations are subject to change by meeting organizers.
