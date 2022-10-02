Eastern New Mexico State Fair Parade, 10 a.m., Main Street. Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell closed for day. No classes for Roswell, Dexter and Hagerman public schools. Lake Arthur Municipal Schools remain open. County offices closed 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Chaves County Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Pecos Valley Regional Communications Center Board of Directors, 1:30 p.m., Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents special telephonic meeting, 3:30 p.m. Contact Karen Van Ruiten for access to the meeting at karen.vanruiten@enmu.edu, 575-562-2091.
Dates, times and locations are subject to change by the meeting organizers.