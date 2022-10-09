Monday
Indigenous Peoples Day/Columbus Day observed. Some federal and state government offices closed.
Chaves Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors, 10 a.m., Conference Room, CSWCD offices, 129 E. Third St. Call 575-755-7923 for information on remote participation.
Sidney Gutierrez Schools Governing Council, 6 p.m., Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd.
Dexter Consolidated School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room, Central Office, 100 N. Lincoln Ave.
Tuesday
Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District, 9 a.m., Suite 100, District Offices, 2303 E. Second St.
Chaves County Comprehensive Strategy Board, noon, Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center. For additional information on how to participate, contact the continuum coordinator at 575-624-6596 or elly.hollon@chavescounty.gov.
City of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission, 1:30 p.m, Conference Room, Airport Terminal Building, 1 Jerry Smith Circle. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/507187181. Phone: 872-240-3212. Access code: 507-187-181.
Hagerman-Dexter Soil and Water Conservation District, 1:30 p.m., 111 N. Oxford Ave., Hagerman.
Roswell Independent School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room, Administrative & Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. The meeting is also streamed live on YouTube.
Wednesday
Chaves County Health Council remote meeting, noon. Web link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85797121127. Phone: 719-359-4580 or 669-900-6833. Meeting ID: 857-9712-1127.
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Community College Board, 4 p.m., Board Room #135, Administration Building, 52 University Blvd. For an agenda or to make a public comment, contact Dina Jenks in the President’s Office, dina.jenks@roswell.enmu.edu or 575-624-7345.
Thursday
Roswell-Chaves County Ambulance Administrative Oversight Committee, 1:30 p.m., Fire Station 1, 200 S. Richardson Ave.
Roswell City Council, 6 p.m., Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 815-060-573.
Friday
Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District/Council of Governments Board of Directors remote meeting, 10 a.m. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/628454477. Phone: 224-501-3412. Access code: 628-454-477.
Meeting dates, times and locations are subject to change by the organizers.
