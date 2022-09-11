Monday
New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority public hearing about draft 2021 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report, 8 a.m., 344 Fourth St. S.W., Albuquerque. Web link: https://housingnm.org/meeting-events-notices.
Chaves County Health Expo follow-up meeting, noon, Suite 102, 500 N. Main St. Web link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83327047294. Meeting ID: 833-2704-7294. Phone: 253-215-8782.
Roswell City Council Finance Committee special meeting, 4 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 822-397-005.
Sidney Gutierrez Schools Governing Council, 6 p.m., Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd.
Dexter Consolidated School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room, Central Offices, 100 Lincoln Ave., Dexter.
Tuesday
Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District, 9 a.m., District Offices, Suite 100, 2302 E. Second St.
Chaves County Comprehensive Strategy Board, noon, Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
City of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission, 1:30 p.m., Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/507187181. Phone: 872-240-3212. Access code: 507-187-181.
Roswell City Council Public Safety Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: http://globaI.gotomeeting.com/join/194381933. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 194-381-933.
Roswell Independent School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room, Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. The meeting is also livestreamed on YouTube.
Wednesday
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Community College Board, 4 p.m., Board Room #135, Administration Building, 52 University Blvd.
Thursday
Chaves County Indigent Health Care Board (County Commissioners), 8:30 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Chaves County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Colonias Infrastructure Board of Directors, 9 a.m. The agenda and information on how to attend or participate will be posted at least 72 hours prior, on the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority website, www.nmfinance.com.
