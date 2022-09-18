Monday
Roswell Museum Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Museum building, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/865234085. Phone: 224-501-3412. Access code: 865-234-085.
City of Roswell Parks and Recreation Department, 5:30 p.m., Parks Administration Office, 1101 W. Fourth St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/349450125. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 349-450-125.
Tuesday
Eastern Area Workforce Development Board remote meeting, 1 p.m. The agenda and online link are posted on the group's website, www.eawdb.org.
South Park Cemetery Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Board Room, Cemetery Office, 3101 S. Main St. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/164072845. Phone: 571-317-3122. Access code: 164-072-845.
City of Roswell public forum on community development, 5:30 p.m., Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. The meeting also will be livestreamed on YouTube. Link is available on the city's website, roswell-nm.gov. People wanting to ask a question are asked to submit them online prior to the forum at surveymonkey.com/r/publicforumcommunitydevelopment22.
Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Thursday
Roswell Public Library Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Southeast Meeting Room, Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/250660069. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 250-660-069.
Roswell City Council Legal Committee, 4 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Meeting is tentative. If held, information on remote participation will be posted on the agenda on the city website, roswell-nm.gov.
Times, dates and locations of meetings are subject to change by the organizers.
