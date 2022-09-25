Monday
Keep Roswell Beautiful Board of Directors, noon, Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/982972909. Phone: 786-535-3211. Access code: 982-972-909.
City of Roswell Tourism Talk, 1 p.m., Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.
Roswell City Council Infrastructure Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/929161493. Phone: 571-317-3122. Access code: 929-161-493.
Tuesday
City of Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Meeting Room A, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/518430445. Phone: 786-535-3211. Access code: 518-430-445.
Wednesday
Roswell City Council General Services Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/868036741. Phone: 646-749-3122. Access code: 868-036-741.
Thursday
Eastern Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners special telephonic meeting, 4 p.m., Phone: 888-740-4219. Passcode: 735532#. For an agenda, call 575-622-0881, ext. 17, or email rha.irene@dfn.com.
Friday
Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents, 8:30 a.m., Regents Room, Administration Building, ENMU campus, 1500 S. Avenue K, Portales.
Meeting dates, times and locations are subject to change by the meeting organizers.
