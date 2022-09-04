Monday
Labor Day, a federal holiday. Public schools, Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell and many government offices closed.
Tuesday
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Listen and Learn session regarding campus strategic plan update, 11:30 a.m., Bondurant Room, Roswell Public Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave. For more information, contact Dina Jenks at dina.jenks@enmu.edu or 575-624-7345.
Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents special telephonic meeting, 3:30 p.m. The agenda will be posted 72 hours prior to the meeting on the ENMU website, enmu.edu. For a phone number to attend, email karen.vanruiten@enmu.edu.
New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents remote meeting, 4 p.m. The agenda and web link will be posted on the Institute website, nmmi.edu.
Chaves County Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Wednesday
Pecos Valley Regional Communication Center Board of Directors. Tentative time and location: 1:30 p.m., Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Thursday
Roswell City Council, 6 p.m., Meeting Room A, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 815-060-573.
Chaves County Land Council, 6 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Friday
Roswell Museum Board of Trustees workshop, 3 p.m., Museum building, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/412767189. Phone: 646-749-3122. Access code: 412-767-189.
New Mexico Department of Agriculture hearing about proposed pecan weevil quarantine rule changes, 3 p.m., Tularosa Community Center, 1050 N. Bookout Road, Tularosa.
Calendar items are subject to change by the meeting organizers.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.