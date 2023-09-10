Monday, Sept. 11
Parks & Recreation, 5:30 p.m., Parks Administration Office, 1101 West Fourth St.
Roswell Independent School District, 6 p.m., Administrative and Educational Services Complex Boardroom, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.
Dexter Consolidated Schools, 6 p.m., 100 N. Lincoln Ave.
New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents, 4:30 p.m., via Zoom: nmmi.zoom.us./i/97850951589.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Chaves County Comprehensive Strategy Board, noon, Sheriff’s Training Room, Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place. Call 575-624-6596 for details, including whether the meeting will be in-person or virtual.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Eastern New Mexico-Roswell, Community College Board, 4 p.m., Administration Center Board Room 135, 52 University Blvd.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Roswell City Council, 6 p.m., Civic Center, 912 N. Main St.
