Monday
Chaves County Health Expo meeting, noon, Suite 102, 500 N. Main St. Web link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83327047294. Meeting ID: 833-2704-7294. Phone: 253-215-8782.
Roswell City Council Finance Committee special budget meeting, 4 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005 Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 822-397-005.
Dexter Consolidated School District Board of Education, 4 p.m., Elementary school library, 400 W. First St., Dexter.
Sidney Gutierrez Schools Governing Council, 6 p.m., Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd.
Tuesday
Chaves County Comprehensive Strategy Board, noon, Sheriff’s Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place.
New Mexico Chile Commission online meeting, 3 p.m., Weblink: https://nmsu.zoom.us/j/94344047858. Meeting ID: 943-4404-7858.
Roswell City Council Finance Committee special budget meeting, 4 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 822-397-005.
Eastern Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, 4 p.m., ERHA offices, 106 E. Reed St. The public can participate by phone: 888-740-4219. Passcode: 735532#. Agenda is available by calling 575-622-0881, ext. 17, or by emailing rha.irene@dfn.com.
Roswell Independent School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room, Administrative & Educational Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. The meeting also will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Wednesday
Chaves County Health Council, noon, Suite 102, 500 N. Main St. Contact chavescountyhealthcouncil@outlook.com for information on participating by phone or online.
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Community College Board, 4 p.m., Board Room #135, Administration Building, 52 University Blvd.
Thursday
Chaves County Board of Commissioners budget work session, 8:30 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place. The meeting also will be livestreamed at facebook.com/ChavesCountyNM.
Roswell City Council, 6 p.m., Meeting Room A, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. The meeting also will be livestreamed on the city’s website, roswell-nm.gov.
Friday
New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents, 1 p.m., Board Room, Lusk Hall, NMMI campus, 101 W. College Blvd. Information on participating remotely is available on the NMMI website, nmmi.edu.
Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents, 1 p.m., Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.