This is a listing of public meetings considered of interest to Pecos Valley residents.
Monday
Chaves Soil and Water Conservation District, 10 a.m., Conference Room, 129 E. Third St. Call 575-755-7923 for information on other ways to participate.
Sidney Gutierrez Schools Governing Council, 6 p.m., Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd.
Dexter Consolidated School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room, Central Office, 100 N. Lincoln Ave., Dexter.
Tuesday
Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District, 9 a.m., Suite 100, District offices, 2303 E. Second St.
Chaves County Comprehensive Strategy Board, noon, Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. Contact the Continuum coordinator at elly.hollon@chavescounty.gov or 575-624-6596 for more information or additional ways to participate.
Roswell City Council Public Safety Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: http://global.gotomeeting.com/join/194381933. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 194-381-933.
Roswell Independent School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room, Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. The meeting is also livestreamed on YouTube.
Thursday
Chaves County Indigent Hospital Health Care Board, 8:30 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Chaves County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. The county also plans to livestream the meeting at facebook.com/ChavesCountyNM.
Colonias Infrastructure Board of Directors, 9 a.m. Information on how to participate will be listed on an agenda posted within 72 hours of meeting at www.nmfinance.com.
City of Roswell Commission on Aging, noon, Conference Room, Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center, 1401 W. College Blvd. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/396940877. Phone: 872-240-3412. Access code: 396-940-877.
Saturday
Central Valley Electric Cooperative drive-thru annual meeting, 9 a.m.-noon, Bulldog Bowl parking lot, Bulldog Boulevard, Artesia.
Dates, times and locations are subject to change by meeting organizers.
