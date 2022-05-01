Monday
Roswell City Council Finance Committee special budget meeting, 4 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 822-397-005.
Tuesday
Colonias Infrastructure Board of Directors, 9 a.m. Agenda and meeting location information will be posted on the New Mexico Finance Authority website, nmfinance.com.
New Mexico Tourism Department meeting for tourism businesses and organizations, 1 p.m., Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.
Chaves County Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place.
Wednesday
Dexter Consolidated School District Board of Education special meeting, 10 a.m., Board Room, Central Office, 100 Lincoln Ave.
Pecos Valley Regional Communication Center Board of Directors, 1:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Office Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place.
Thursday
Chaves County DWI Planning Council, 11:30 a.m., Sheriff’s Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place.
Roswell City Council Finance Committee, 4 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 822-397-005.