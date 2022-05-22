Monday
New Mexico Department of Transportation Aviation Division public hearing regarding Air Service Assistant Program rules, 10 a.m., NMDOT District 3 Auditorium, 7500 Pan American Freeway, N.E., Albuquerque.
Chaves County Health Expo meeting, noon, Suite 102, 500 N. Main St. Web link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83327047294. Meeting ID: 833-2704-7294. Phone: 253-215-8782.
City of Roswell Keep Roswell Beautiful Board of Directors, noon, Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/982972909. Phone: 786-535-3211. Access code: 982-972-909.
Roswell City Council budget workshop, 4 p.m., Meeting Room A, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 815-060-573.
Tuesday
Colonias Infrastructure Board, 9 a.m. The meeting agenda and information about meeting location and how to participate will be posted on the New Mexico Finance Authority’s website, nmfinance.com.
City of Roswell Occupancy Tax Board, 2:30 p.m., Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/784626549. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 784-626-549.
Roswell City Council Infrastructure Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/929161493. Phone: 571-317-3122. Access code: 929-161-493.
City of Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/518430445. Phone: 786-535-3211. Access code: 518-430-445.
Wednesday
Chaves County Health Council online meeting, noon. Web link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85797121127. Meeting ID: 857 9712 1127. Contact the coordinator at chavescountyhealthcouncil@outlook.com for more information.
City of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission, 1:30 p.m., Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/507187181. Phone: 872-240-3212. Access code: 507-187-181.
Roswell City Council General Services Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/868036741. Phone: 646-749-3122. Access code: 868-036-741.
Thursday
Chaves County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place. The meeting also will be livestreamed at facebook.com/ChavesCountyNM.
Roswell Public Library Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Southeast Meeting Room, Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/250660069. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 250-660-069.
Roswell City Council Legal Committee, 4 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.