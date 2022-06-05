Monday
Chaves County Health Expo meeting, noon, Suite 102, 500 N. Main St. Web link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83327047294. Meeting ID: 833-2704-7294. Phone: 253-215-8782.
Tuesday
Primary Election Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. See other articles for listings of polling locations.
Chaves County Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Wednesday
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Community College Board, 4 p.m., Board Room #135, Administration Building, 52 University Blvd.
Thursday
Roswell City Council Finance Committee special budget meeting, 10 a.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web site: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 822-397-005.
Roswell City Council, 6 p.m., Meeting Room A, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 815-060-573.