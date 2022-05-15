Monday
Roswell Museum Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/803770085. Phone: 312-757-3121. Access code: 803-770-085.
City of Roswell Parks and Recreation Commission, 5:30 p.m., Parks Administration Office, 1101 W. Fourth St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/349450125. Phone: 571-317-2112. Access code: 349-450-125.
Tuesday
Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District, 9 a.m., District offices, Suite 100, 2303 E. Second St.
Roswell-Chaves County Ambulance Administrative Oversight Committee, 1:30 p.m., Training Room, Fire Station 1, 200 S. Richardson Ave. Web link: http://global.gotomeeting.com/join/194381933. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 194-381-933.
Roswell City Council Public Safety Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place.
Thursday
City of Roswell Commission on Aging, noon, Conference Room, Roswell Recreation and Aquatics Center, 1402 W. College Blvd. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/396940877. Phone: 872-240-3412. Access code: 396-940-877.