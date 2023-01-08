Monday
Chaves Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors, 10 a.m., Conference Room, CSWCD offices, 129 E. Third St. Call 575-755-7923 for information on remote participation.
Roswell City Council workshop about Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program, 1:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 815-060-573.
City of Roswell Parks and Recreation Commission, 5:30 p.m., Parks Administration Office, 1101 W. Fourth St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/349450125. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 349-450-125.
Sidney Gutierrez Schools Governing Council, 6 p.m., Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd.
Dexter Consolidated School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room, Central Office, 100 N. Lincoln Ave., Dexter.
Tuesday
Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District Board of Directors, 9 a.m., Suite 100, District offices, 2303 E. Second St.
Chaves County Comprehensive Strategy Board, noon, Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. Contact the Continuum coordinator at 575-624-6596 or elly.hollon@chavescounty.gov for more information or remote participation.
City of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission, 1:30 p.m., Conference Room, Airport Terminal Building, 1 Jerry Smith Circle. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/507187181. Phone: 872-240-3212. Access code: 507-187-181.
Roswell Independent School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room, Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. Contact the Superintendent's Office at 575-627-2500 for other ways to participate at least 48 hours before the meeting. The meeting is also livestreamed on YouTube.
Wednesday
Chaves County Health Council, noon, 500 N. Main St., Suite 102. Web link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88933054595?pwd=N2pUL0VldUxaVk1jVFpHSEcraVBFZz09. Phone: 346-248-7799. Meeting ID: 889 3305 4595. Passcode: 046356.
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Branch Community College Board, 4 p.m., Board Room 135, Administrative Center, ENMU-Roswell campus, 52 University Blvd. Contact the President's Office at shawn.powell@enmu.edu or 575-624-7111 to make a public comment at the meeting. Agenda is posted at roswell.enmu.edu.
Thursday
Dexter Consolidated School District Board of Education, 4:30 p.m., Board Room, Central Office, 100 N. Lincoln Ave., Dexter.
Roswell City Council, 6 p.m., Meeting Room A, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 815-060-573.
Chaves County Land Council, 6 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Friday
Southeast New Mexico Economic Development District Board of Directors / Council of Governments, 10 a.m., Room 124, Occupational Technology Center, Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell campus, 20 W. Mathis St.
Dates, times and locations of meetings are subject to change by meeting organizers.
