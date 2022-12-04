Tuesday
City of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission, 1:30 p.m., Conference Room, Airport Terminal Building, 1 Jerry Smith Circle. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/507187181. Phone: 872-240-3212. Access code: 507-187-181.
Tuesday
City of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission, 1:30 p.m., Conference Room, Airport Terminal Building, 1 Jerry Smith Circle. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/507187181. Phone: 872-240-3212. Access code: 507-187-181.
Chaves County Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Wednesday
Pecos Valley Regional Communication Center, 1:30 p.m., Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center.
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Community College Board, 4 p.m., Board Room #135, Administration Building, 52 University Blvd.
Thursday
Roswell City Council, 6 p.m., Meeting Room A, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access Code: 815-060-573.
Friday
Roswell Independent School District Board of Education retreat, 8:30 a.m., Board Room, Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.
Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents, 9:30 a.m., Regents Room, Administration Building, 1500 South Avenue K, Portales.
Dates, times and locations are subject to change by meeting organizers.
