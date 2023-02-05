This is a calendar of public meetings scheduled to occur this coming week and considered of interest to the Pecos Valley region.
Tuesday
City of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission, 1:30 p.m., Conference Room, Airport Terminal Building, 1 Jerry Smith Circle. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/507187181. Phone: 872-240-3212. Access code: 507-187-181.
Wednesday
Chaves County Health Council, noon, 500 N. Main St., Suite 102. Contact the Health Council at chavescountyhealthcouncil@outlook.com for information on participating remotely.
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Community College Board, 4 p.m., Board Room 135, Administrative Center, 52 University Blvd. The agenda is posted on the school's website, roswell.enmu.edu.
Thursday
Roswell-Chaves County Ambulance Administrative Oversight Committee, 1:30 p.m., Training Room, Fire Station 1, 200 S. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 815-060-573.
Roswell City Council, 6 p.m., Meeting Room A, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 815-060-573.
Friday
New Mexico Chile Commission remote meeting, 10 a.m. Web link: https://nmsu.zoom.us/j/97367229143. Meeting ID: 973-6722-9143.
Meeting dates, times and locations are subject to change by the meeting organizers.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.