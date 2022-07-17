Monday
Chaves County Health Expo meeting, noon, Suite 102, 500 N. Main St. Web link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83327047294. Meeting ID: 833-2704-7294. Phone: 253-215-8782.
Roswell Museum Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/171294525. Phone: 646-749-3122. Access code: 171-294-525.
Dexter Consolidated School District Board of Education special meeting, 6 p.m., Board Room, Central Office, 100 N. Lincoln Ave.
Tuesday
City of Roswell Occupancy Tax Board workshop, 2:30 p.m., Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/784626549. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 784-626-549.
South Park Cemetery Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Conference Room, Cemetery Office, 3101 S. Main St. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/148315885. Phone: 872-240-3212. Access code: 148-315-885.
Roswell City Council Public Safety Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/194381933. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 194-381-933.
Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Thursday
Roswell City Council Finance Committee special meeting, 9 a.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 822-397-005.
City of Roswell Commission on Aging, noon, Conference Room, Roswell Recreation and Aquatics Center, 1402 W. College Blvd. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/396940877. Phone: 872-240-3412. Access code: 396-940-877.