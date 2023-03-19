This is a listing of public meetings for the coming week considered of interest to Pecos Valley residents.
Monday
Roswell Museum Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/164890725. Phone: 872-240-3412. Access Code: 164‐890‐725.
City of Roswell Parks and Recreation Commission, 5:30 p.m., Parks Administration Office, 1101 W. Fourth St. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/349450125. Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 349-450-125.
Tuesday
Eastern Area Workforce Development Board, 1 p.m. The agenda and information on how to participate will be posted at eawdb.org within 72 hours of meeting.
Wednesday
New Mexico Alcoholic Beverage Control Division public hearing about a liquor license held by M&N LLC for Garibaldi restaurant of Roswell, 11 a.m. Phone: 415-655-0002. Meeting No.: 2496-925-4197. Public comments can be submitted to charmaine.martinez2@rld.nm.gov.
Chaves County Health Council, noon. Web link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82927536065. Phone: 346-248-7799. Access code: 829-2753-6065.
Roswell City Council General Services Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/868036741. Phone: 646-749-3122. Access code: 868-036-741.
City of Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.
Thursday
Roswell Tourism Council, 11 a.m., Archives Center, Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico, 208 N. Lea Ave.
Roswell Public Library Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Southeast Meeting Room, Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/250660069 Phone: 571-317-3112. Access code: 250-660-069.
Meeting dates, times and location are subject to change by meeting organizers.
