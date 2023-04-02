This is a listing of public meetings for the upcoming week considered of interest to Pecos Valley residents.
Monday
Chaves County Health Council Expo planning meeting, noon, Suite 102, 500 N. Main St. Call 211 or email chavescountyhealthcouncil@outlook.com for other ways to participate.
Wednesday
Pecos Valley Regional Communications Center Board of Directors, 1:30 p.m., Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Thursday
DWI Planning Council, 11:30 a.m., Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center., 1 St. Mary's Place. For more information or other ways to participate, contact the DWI coordinator at 575-624-6596 or elly.hollon@chavescounty.gov.
2023 UFO Festival community planning meeting, noon, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Contact Special Events Coordinator TJ Conyers at 575-315-5183 or ufofestival@roswell-nm.gov for more information.
Roswell City Council Finance Committee, 2 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 822-397-005.
Meeting dates, times and locations are subject to change by meeting organizers.
