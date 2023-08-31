If it’s the first Monday of the month, you’ll hear sirens being sounded at around noon in Roswell, Dexter and Hagerman.
This is a test to ensure this emergency equipment is working as it should. And with this month’s test occurring on Labor Day, more people might be outside when it’s tested in September.
These noisemakers are loud, but not wailing so hard to be heard by people already indoors. Used often for tornadoes as well as potentially dangerous wind and hail events, the idea of the system is to warn people who are outside to move indoors immediately and seek information about what’s happening and how to react, said Karen Sanders, the emergency manager for both Roswell and Chaves County.
“When you hear outdoor warning sirens, something life-threatening is happening,” Sanders explained.
This siren warning system was used in response to tornadoes in Dexter and Hagerman in March 2019. Both communities received significant damage and five people were reported to have required hospital care for related injuries.
The sirens were also sounded because the area was pummeled by severe rain and hail storms for four consecutive days in May and June 2021. Failure of a flood-control berm at Rocky Dam caused serious damage to south Roswell locations, she said.
Dexter, Hagerman, Lake Arthur and Orchard Park were also affected by flooding and high waters, according to previous reporting.
The process of installing this outdoor warning system began in 1990 with the latest equipment erected in 2018. There are 14 sirens around Roswell. Four more are in the Dexter area and two others have been placed around Hagerman for a total of 20 sirens.
The online fact sheet from the city provides information about how to handle a tornado once inside. Other situations often require different precautions and reactions. This is why turning to a local media source, such as TV, radio or the online webpage of the National Weather Service, is crucial and will provide information about a storm’s path, estimated time of arrival and how long it’s serious phase is expected to last, Sanders emphasized.
Sanders also said it’s important for people to keep track of the weather in their community. Roswell and Chaves County can send emergency alerts in a variety of forms about weather and other hazards, such as the need to evacuate or inform people of a boil-water order in their neighborhood. This information system is also used by these local governments to inform people about nonemergency matters, which could include serious transportation problems and “significant ongoing activity” by local fire and police personnel.
This information is delivered by text messages, email, pager or voicemail. People can go to the websites of Roswell or Chaves County to sign up for these notifications. While there’s no charge for the information, there could be standard text messaging rates or other charges for the messaging through the carrier of a mobile phone, for example.
People who have only landlines would be able to receive some of the messages sent.
See either roswell-nm.gov or chavescounty.gov to sign up online.
National Weather Radio All Hazards is currently not available in Roswell because its transmitter stopped working as of Wednesday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) operates the radio system that provides National Weather Service information round-the-clock — weather warnings, watches, forecasts and other hazards such as natural, environmental and public safety — to the public through a special radio receiver.
It’s unknown when NOAA will complete the process of replacing the old transmitter, the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque reported.
Sanders advises people to be somewhat “redundant” about obtaining such information to ensure it’s readily available and solid.
The Chaves County Mitigation Plan, revised in 2022, includes a public survey that showed between 50% and 68% said webpages, mobile messages and alerts, mail and newspapers were rated as the best forms. However, 78% of those who responded consider social media the best way to receive information about natural hazards.
Sanders said such information posted on social media “can be inaccurate” and instead recommended other forms of web and electronic information when finding out things fast is essential.
