The sign on the pole

The sign on the pole beneath an emergency warning siren on West Second Street and Wyoming Avenue indicates caution.

 Clarke Condé Photo

If it’s the first Monday of the month, you’ll hear sirens being sounded at around noon in Roswell, Dexter and Hagerman.

This is a test to ensure this emergency equipment is working as it should. And with this month’s test occurring on Labor Day, more people might be outside when it’s tested in September.