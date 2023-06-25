Why are we reluctant to talk about our body — even with our doctor?

Roswell's Dr. Kim Parker-Guerrero in the desert outside of Dubai near sunset on the way to a traditional Bedouin camp. Parker-Guerrero flew to Dubai recently and attended the World Physiotherapy Congress where she was selected to be on the executive committee of the International Organization of Physiotherapists in Pelvic and Women’s Health (IOPPWH) as a director at large.

 Submitted Photo

Dr. Kim Parker-Guerrero is a pelvic health physical therapist. Her new practice location at 607 W. Country Club Rd. is painted in a soft gray with two comfortable chairs and a small coffee table. The exam table isn’t the defining feature of the room; internal exams aren’t required if women don’t want one.

The atmosphere in the room is distinctly not “medical,” and Parker-Guerrero’s goal is to help patients feel comfortable so they can discuss urinary incontinence, pelvic pain, fecal leakage and other symptoms they may consider sensitive.