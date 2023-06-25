Why are we reluctant to talk about our body — even with our doctor?

Dr. Kim Parker-Guerrero is a pelvic health physical therapist. Her new practice location at 607 W. Country Club Rd. is painted in a soft gray with two comfortable chairs and a small coffee table. The exam table isn’t the defining feature of the room; internal exams aren’t required if women don’t want one.
The atmosphere in the room is distinctly not “medical,” and Parker-Guerrero’s goal is to help patients feel comfortable so they can discuss urinary incontinence, pelvic pain, fecal leakage and other symptoms they may consider sensitive.
“This type of physical therapy makes such a difference in people’s lives,” says Parker-Guerrero. “They get their lives back.” Sometimes, the therapy itself isn’t the biggest hurdle. Patients have to feel comfortable enough to share what’s happening for them.
A plush purple vulva puppet with satin folds puts patients at ease. “I like to make things fun. I want people to be comfortable.” She won the puppet at a professional conference. “I want people to be relaxed.”
Patients write goals on their first visit. “Only in Roswell will a goal be, ‘I want to drive to Albuquerque without stopping in Vaughn.’” Parker-Guerrero laughs. “Or the roadside park that’s now closed.” An overactive bladder means patients often know where the bathroom is in every grocery store, just in case. They’ll use the bathroom before they shop, and then again before they drive home.
“You have to call the newspaper,” one of her patients encouraged after a successful airplane trip to visit family. Bathroom trips on planes are tricky for all of us, especially if we need to climb over fellow travelers from a window seat. If we can move past a sense of embarrassment, Parker-Guerrero can offer guidance.
Men also suffer from urinary incontinence, low back pain, abdominal pain and constipation, among other symptoms.
“For some of my pelvic pain patients, they’ve had a lot of trauma. They’ve had abuse or surgery issues. And so we really work together and I try to listen to them.” Dr. Guerrero-Parker describes her work with trauma and abuse patients as particularly rewarding. “They’ll say this is the first time someone really listened to me.”
For over forty years, Parker-Guerrero has worked as a physical therapist, with roughly the last half of her career focused on pelvic health. Her credentials are long, including a position as the director of therapy services at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.
This past February, she was given the President’s Award for leadership by the Academy of Pelvic Health Physical Therapy (APHPT). “It was probably one of my highlights because I got the highest award our organization gives.”
Her career has expanded to include everyone. “I started out seeing just women, usually women after menopause with urinary incontinence. I would give community talks and tell people, ‘you don’t have to live like this.’” Parker-Guerrero acknowledges people often push under the rug what might euphemistically be called “bodily issues.”
Behavior modification techniques like breathing, internal exercise, using a voiding schedule, changes with fluid intake and making sure you’re not constipated often go a long way to alleviate symptoms. “Studies have shown that you have to address constipation when you’re talking about urinary incontinence because if you’re constipated, hard stool puts pressure on your bladder and your pelvic floor, and you’re going to leak.”
Sometimes female patients will report their husbands or partners are having symptoms as well, including after prostate cancer, so Parker-Guerrero went to training for men. Over time, her practice expanded to include children. Currently, she sees patients from across the life span and her therapy includes pre-and postnatal treatment, pre-and post-colorectal surgery, and bed-wetting.
Recently, she wrote bi-partisan “Momnibus” legislation on fourth-trimester care in support of maternal health. “When you're pregnant, everybody pays attention to you. Then you have the baby, and the attention goes to the baby, which is great, but providers need to ask women about things like low back pain and leakage.” The proper birthing position can help women avoid perineal and vaginal tearing.
Educating providers and patients is a key part of Parker-Guerrero’s work in addition to writing legislation and position statements for pelvic specialists all over the United States.
Workplace habits can make a difference for pelvic health. “Some of my best patients are teachers and nurses who never drink enough water,” she says. “Then they overload on fluid at 3 p.m. and they’re up all night peeing.” One solution is to take turns with a colleague so you have a daytime bathroom break. “People think they’re the only one struggling, but that’s not true.”
Earlier this month, Parker-Guerrero flew to Dubai and attended the World Physiotherapy Congress where she was selected to be on the executive committee of the International Organization of Physiotherapists in Pelvic and Women’s Health (IOPPWH) as a director at large. “PTs from all over the world were there,” she said.
In Dubai, Parker-Guerrero spoke to local practitioners about cultural differences and how to provide services in a respectful manner. “In Dubai, if you're having a baby, you have to have a female obstetrician or only women in the delivery room. And the husband, family, everybody else is outside.” Parker-Guerrero gave practitioners alternate strategies if they couldn’t perform internal work due to cultural differences.
“Hopefully, clinicians will take the information out to their villages and their towns so that they can see postpartum moms, they can see the men after prostatectomies, they can see women before they have the baby to teach them birthing positions,” she says. A prostatectomy is a surgery to remove the prostate and surrounding lymph nodes after prostate cancer.
Access to resources is another challenge clinicians in developing countries face. “Not everyone is going to have a nice room like this.” Parker-Guerrero works with physical therapists and organizations from all over the world to educate and make the biggest impact for patients.
“Getting people to talk about these things within their cultural framework is the goal,” Guerrero-Parker says. “It’s learning what people are comfortable with and starting there.” Even the culture in Roswell means people can be reluctant to describe symptoms.
“Sometimes I have a piece of paper with the outline of a body, and I say mark where you are hurting,” she says. We laugh over the suggestion of a blowup doll. “You don't tell anyone because you think ‘I'm the only one’ and it’s so embarrassing. You think, ‘something's really wrong with me. And I must be getting older.’ But that’s not true.”
That’s the message Parker-Guerrero wants people to hear: health care isn’t something they should hide or be ashamed of. “I want to relieve patients of the perception that something’s wrong with them.”
While the hope is people can talk about their bodies without feeling shame, especially with health care providers, we also don’t need to completely abandon the purple vulva puppet, which can be educational and empowering. Plus, laughter is a good starting point for any conversation.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.