Why your community influences your health more than the vitamins you take

Katelyn Estrada, Makylah Apostol and Faith Vicente, three University of New Mexico students in the combined BA/MD degree program, shared their findings from a summer practicum in Roswell at a presentation last Thursday at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Next time you think the quality of your health is totally up to you, try going to Walmart to buy a week’s worth of nutritious groceries for a family of four with only $146.

Makylah Apostol, Katelyn Estrada and Faith Vicente, students in the University of New Mexico’s combined BA/MD degree program, tried the experiment with their professor Dr. Elizabeth Garchar, a maternal-fetal medicine physician who graduated from the combined BA/MD program in 2011 and UNM medical school in 2016.