Why your community influences your health more than the vitamins you take

Next time you think the quality of your health is totally up to you, try going to Walmart to buy a week’s worth of nutritious groceries for a family of four with only $146.
Makylah Apostol, Katelyn Estrada and Faith Vicente, students in the University of New Mexico’s combined BA/MD degree program, tried the experiment with their professor Dr. Elizabeth Garchar, a maternal-fetal medicine physician who graduated from the combined BA/MD program in 2011 and UNM medical school in 2016.
“We went quite over,” Estrada said at a presentation last Thursday of the students’ monthlong practicum in Roswell this June. $146 was nowhere enough to purchase produce and meats; cheap, processed foods were the only affordable choices. “It was really upsetting because that’s some people’s day-to-day lives.”
The combined BA/MD program’s goal is to “produce doctors to serve in rural towns and stay in New Mexico,” according to Vicente. Students complete a summer practicum after their sophomore year at UNM that includes shadowing a doctor in a rural community.
The experiment resulted in empathy for what working families go through. “It was an eye-opening experience,” Estrada says. “They have to buy what’s cheapest and not necessarily what’s better for them.” Doctors may encourage their patients to eat better, but affordability can get in the way.
At UNM and during their summer practicum, students learn about social determinants of health — things like access to quality health care; a steady income for healthy food and safe housing; neighborhoods free of pollution and violence; and outlets for mental health concerns.
“Neighborhood health is really important to individual health,” says Estrada, who is double majoring in biology and Spanish. “If a doctor recommends to a patient an additional 10 minutes of exercise for their health, can they do that? Or do they feel unsafe in the environment? And can they let their kids play in the park without them being in danger? Is there transportation to the nearest grocery store?”
The students applied their learning to what they saw in Roswell. “We went on a windshield tour where we were given different things to look out for in the neighborhoods such as grocery stores and abandoned houses,” Estrada says. “And we had to note them and realize exactly what Roswell looks like and what a rural town looks like.”
A better system would result in people making better choices. “Someone with a lower income cannot buy the proper food that they need. So they might choose cheaper options,” Estrada emphasizes, who shadowed Dr. Omar Osmani, an orthopedic surgeon. “Maybe you don't have the time or money to go to a grocery store and find out a week's worth of food, so you go to Allsup’s to get a burrito instead. Something that's easy and easily accessible.”
Apostol, Estrada and Vicente worked with Harvest Ministries to provide food to under-resourced people. “We saw the need for better transportation to make sure we are feeding all the populations that need extra help,” Apostol says, who was born and raised in Roswell and is majoring in biology and minoring in chemistry. Access to public transportation, like the need for healthy food options, was identified multiple times during the presentation as problems that need to be addressed.
Supporting adolescent members in our community is also critical for health. “I had an experience with a youth who shared some things with me I wasn't expecting to hear,” Vicente says, who shadowed Dr. Richard Pinon, a family medicine physician in Roswell. “Dr. Pinon assured me that as long as you're providing an outlet, that's the best you can do. If they don't want to share, you shouldn't force them. It’s about making them feel comfortable. Letting them know they're not alone.”
The students identified the Roswell Adult Center as a location for advocacy for everyone in our community, particularly the elderly. “By improving the quality of health for the elderly, we improve the health quality of ourselves as well,” Apostol suggests. “The Roswell Adult Center provides recreational activities and classes and is definitely a place to foster a sense of positivity.” People can use the center to exercise, socialize and work — the center has tables and free Wi-Fi.
When considering health, systemic solutions would go further — a lot further — than focusing on individual behaviors. “I definitely want to be a mental health advocate,” Apostol says, reflecting on her time shadowing Dr. Thomas Wulf, an emergency medicine doctor.
But systemic approaches to problems are harder to implement, more expensive and require participation from all of us. “There is a lack of psychiatrists and therapists in Roswell. When I’m a doctor, I want to ask for more providers so people don’t have to come to emergency departments for mental health care.”
As a community, we can amplify our vision for health by calling attention to the need for more quality resources like grocery stores and transportation. “We all know every town in New Mexico needs more doctors,” Estrada says. “But we also need grocery stores in the poorest areas of the city. We need proper transportation.”
“We have a ton of local organizations that do amazing things,” Cristina Arnold, Mayor Pro Tem and city councilor, said at the end of the students’ presentation. “But if you are immobile, it takes you all day just to get from one service to another. We’re working on ideas for that.” Arnold mentioned a new app where people can see all the available resources.
Arnold gestured toward the students. “It was very nice to hear that everything you saw, we are working on.”
A community-minded approach to health would be a much more sustainable and long-lasting route to wellness. Certainly, we can work together to empower people to take advantage of resources and live healthier lives.
