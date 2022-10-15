William Gray, an Artesia Republican lawmaker who spent four terms representing Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties in the New Mexico House of Representatives, has died.
In a press release, the New Mexico House Republican Caucus announced Gray had died Friday morning. He was 81 years old.
“The New Mexico House Republican Caucus extends our sincere condolences to Rep. Bill Gray’s family and friends for their loss. We are thankful for the years of service that Rep. Gray selflessly gave to our great state and the Chaves, Eddy, & Otero County communities,” the House Republican Caucus said in the release.
A retired senior vice president for Hawley Corporation, Gray was elected in 2006 to represent House District 54. He served until 2015 after opting not to seek re-election.
“He was a legislator who led when he needed to lead and stood for integrity in the Roundhouse. He will be sorely missed," Steve Pearce chair of the Republican Party of New Mexico said in a press release.
State Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, who was elected to the seat in 2015 after Gray opted against seeking re-election, told the Roswell Daily Record Saturday that he knew Gray for more than 40 years.
“He was a mentor, a dear friend and a man who I had a world of respect for,” Townsend said.
He added that during his tenure in the Legislature, Gray amassed a generally conservative voting record and was a defender of the state's oil and gas industry.
“Legislatively he was fiscally responsible. He stood for energy, and agriculture, small business and education,” Townsend added.
During Gray's tenure in office, Townsend said, his assignments included serving on both the House Appropriations and Finance Committee and also the Legislative Finance Committee.
Townsend, who also served on the Board of Hawley Corporation, called Gray instrumental in its success.
Gray, he added, is survived by his wife Lynette, his two daughters Suzette and CaraBeth and a son, Brett.
