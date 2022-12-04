20221202-TEPdonation.jpg

Tucson Electric Power employees and friends make a ceremonial presentation of a $2,500 gift to the Boys & Girls Club on Thursday at the South Garden Avenue facility. In the front row are TEP Asset Manager Michael Bryan and Program Coordinator Evangelina Guerrero. In the back row are, from left, Justina Joseph and TEP wind turbine technicians Jimmy Martinez and Kelsey Maxwell, TEP Supervisor Steven Lavinger and Boys and Girls Club COO Rick Lamb.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

A group of southeast New Mexico and West Texas employees with Tucson Electric Power (TEP), which operates the Oso Grande Wind Project in Chaves, Eddy and Lea Counties, have presented the Roswell unit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaves and Lincoln counties with a $2,500 donation.

This donation, combined with other contributions by area businesses, have saved club students and their families $8,000 this year, said Chief Operations Officer Rick Lamb. The donation is being used to help pay the costs for a year for the fuel, maintenance and other expenses related to running vans to transport youth.