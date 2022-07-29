Families interested in obtaining help from Roswell Wings for L.I.F.E. are invited to a back-to-school event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the group’s office at the St Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 505 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

The “L.I.F.E.” in the name of the 501(c) 3 nonprofit group is short for “Life skills Imparted to Families through Education.” 