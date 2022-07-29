Families interested in obtaining help from Roswell Wings for L.I.F.E. are invited to a back-to-school event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the group’s office at the St Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 505 N. Pennsylvania Ave.
The “L.I.F.E.” in the name of the 501(c) 3 nonprofit group is short for “Life skills Imparted to Families through Education.”
Wings for L.I.F.E. will accept applications from families to enter its youth programs at area elementary and middle schools as well as for its online parenting program at the event.
In the past, Wings gave out back-to-school backpacks but will be providing parents who sign up for programs on Saturday with vouchers for tennis shoes for their children to wear, said Lorrina Segovia, executive director.
“We wanted to do something different this year,” she said about the event, which will also host games and provide school supplies as well as serve a lunch of hot dogs, ice cream and lemonade.
Good tennis shoes are an important item for youths because they wear them not only at school but also when not at school and especially when they are playing sports or involved in solo physical activities, Segovia said.
Participation has been down significantly in these programs since the start of the pandemic. Recent attendance has been at about half of that before COVID.
“We really want families in our programs,” Segovia said.
The organization's programs for youth are available in elementary and middle schools of the Roswell Independent School District.
Its Building Asset program is for elementary school students and can improve their attitude, behavior, social skills and even their grades. according to the Wings website. It’s an after-school offering, Segovia said.
The program for middle school students focuses on helping these youths learn how to make good decisions.
Why Try-Resilience highlights the period in a youth’s life when they begin making choices affecting their current circumstances but also their future. The focus is on helping them best deal with social media, peer pressure, obeying laws and rules as well as understanding the dangers of substance use and abuse.
“In 6th grade is when kids really start making decisions,” Segovia explained. “And it’s when they start to get influenced.”
The parenting program is court-approved and assists parents in developing new skills and attitudes toward bringing up their children.
Segovia said Wings is opening up this program to parents who aren’t required by the court to complete the training.
The parenting program is designed to provide an atmosphere to parents that is “supportive and encouraging,” she said.
She pointed out that some parents already opt to continue attending after they finish the required certificate work. And a pilot program at Sierra Middle School showed there was interest among parents to voluntarily improve their parenting skills.
It has been conducted online through Zoom.
All of these offerings begin Aug. 15.
Families unable to attend Saturday can obtain applications at elementary and middle school campuses or go to the groups website, which is being updated for the upcoming school year: https://roswell-wingsforlife.org/wp/
For details or to donate to the organization, call 575-840-5731.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
