Wings for LIFE to begin evening workshops

It can be life-changing to learn something new, said Lorrina Segovia, executive director of the Roswell-based nonprofit organization Wings for LIFE.
Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., starting June 8, the St. Andrews Episcopal Church will be the place to attend workshops aimed toward the local families, so they can best handle the many difficult aspects of family life.
Doing so can be especially difficult if someone in the household has broken the law, which is why families containing an offender — young or old — were the first people invited.
Any local families that could benefit from the experience are also welcome.
“It would benefit a good number of local families,” Segovia said.
These weekly gatherings are expected to provide insight into issues related to parenting, building character and even how to live within a budget.
Spreading knowledge is meant to help families with a member who has had a criminal past reduce stress, as well as the likelihood that this family member will break the law again.
Among other topics expected to be on the workshop menu could include how families can handle the prison and legal systems.
While the primary aim is to teach life skills, the group also enjoys a meal together before these presentations. Gathering over food can offer the participants the opportunity to meet other families who’ve gone through similar experiences.
After dinner, youth will be led into a separate area to participate in their own activities. This is so the parents can speak freely and ask questions without their children being present.
Roswell is one of eight locations that received money from the state of New Mexico to host these events. Many local workshops will feature a live local speaker. When there is no one available to appear with the necessary expertise about a specific subject, there will be a recorded presentation.
The local Wings for LIFE receives funding from the New Mexico State Legislature that was allocated to them by Albuquerque Wings for LIFE, which is also a nonprofit organization.
The Roswell and Albuquerque groups were the same organization until they separated in 2007. The local Wings group has emphasized school-oriented programs, many of which are offered online, but there were also similar workshops held before the pandemic, Segovia noted.
There will be an array of workshops that focus on youth, such as handling peer pressure, the dangers of social media and how to effectively help young people avoid drugs, alcohol and other intoxicating substances.
For more information about Wings for LIFE, see roswell-wingsforlife.org or call 575-840-5731.
