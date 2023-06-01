Wings for LIFE to begin evening workshops

Children are shown taking part in a workshop offered by Wings for Life in 2019. The local nonprofit organization will begin offering these family dinners and workshops again this month.  

 Marty Garcia/Wings for LIFE

It can be life-changing to learn something new, said Lorrina Segovia, executive director of the Roswell-based nonprofit organization Wings for LIFE.

Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., starting June 8, the St. Andrews Episcopal Church will be the place to attend workshops aimed toward the local families, so they can best handle the many difficult aspects of family life.

