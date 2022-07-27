Macie Machen was the winning exhibitor at the Chaves County Fair’s swine show Tuesday, but she was quick to share the credit.
“Everyone in the Spear family helped me,” she said.
“They kept my pigs at their barn and they fed them for me. I wouldn’t be here without them,” she said.
Brantle, Brock and Caleb Spear also showed swine in the show Tuesday, but it was Macie, with her Hampshire pig named Pig Daddy, who took the grand champion award.
Macie and the Spears boys are all members of Diamond H 4-H Club.
Twenty-five 4-H and FFA members competed in the swine show, several of them showing more than one pig in the classes of duroc, Hampshire, other purebred species and cross species.
The showmanship contest followed with divisions for senior, junior and novice classes. Boosters, or those from age 5 to 8, and pre-boosters under age 5 even got to demonstrate their handling skills in a showmanship contest. Showmanship winners of all classes will be announced at Thursday’s awards program.
Also on Tuesday was the meat and dairy goat show with a rodeo in the evening.
Wednesday’s activities start at 8 a.m. with the breeding sheep and market lamb shows. Poultry showmanship and judging is at 2 p.m. and the dairy heifer show at 5:30 p.m.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.