A winter storm watch was issued Wednesday for Chaves County, with heavy snow possible for the area this Thanksgiving weekend.
The storm watch will remain in effect from 6 p.m. tonight until midnight Saturday, with as much as 3 inches forecast for some areas, the National Weather Service in Albuquerque said in a statement.
“Plan on snow-packed or icy road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact Thanksgiving holiday travel,” the statement says. Larger amounts of snow are possible for higher elevation areas.
In addition to southwestern Chaves County and Chaves County Plains, other areas under winter storm watch listed in the statement are: De Baca and eastern Lincoln counties; the South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains and upper Tularosa Valley.