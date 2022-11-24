Bus photo

A school bus drives along West Alameda Street in snow in February 2020. The National Weather Service in Albuquerque on Wednesday issued a Winter Storm Watch for Chaves County that will remain in effect from tonight through Friday. 

A winter storm watch was issued Wednesday for Chaves County, with heavy snow possible for the area this Thanksgiving weekend.

The storm watch will remain in effect from 6 p.m. tonight until midnight Saturday, with as much as 3 inches forecast for some areas, the National Weather Service in Albuquerque said in a statement.