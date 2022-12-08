One local organization is making it easier to donate items to their annual toy drive, while at the same time educating area residents about child abuse.
Chaves County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is inviting people to buy and send gifts for the toy drive using their smartphones.
The effort is being advertised on cards now available at various stores and other businesses throughout Roswell. Each card has a QR code that can be scanned with a smartphone, and access Chaves County CASA's wish list on the websites of Target and Amazon.
“People can go to us on Amazon and Target, we have wish lists there. They'll just ship it to us,” Carrie Leigh-Cloutier, CEO of Chaves County CASA, said.
Cloutier added it was only in the last few years Chaves County CASA began offering an online shopping option for donated items for children from birth to age 18.
“We added that actually during COVID, when everything was online and it turned out to be a big hit because most people shop that way these days,” she said.
Gifts though can still be bought and dropped off at Chaves County CASA office at suites 102 or 310 in the Sunwest Centre Office Complex at 500 North Main Street Monday thru Thursday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or Friday between 9 a.m. and noon.
The deadline for dropping off donations, she said, is Dec. 18, and will begin to be distributed Dec. 20. However, items will continue to be accepted up to Dec. 22 to assist those children and families who find themselves in emergency situations just before the holidays.
Cloutier estimates Chaves County CASA currently provides services to about 330 children in Chaves County and Artesia from birth to age 18, and are often in dire need of the things most people take for granted.
“Many of these are children who have never gotten a Christmas present before, who have never been in a safe home before. These are children when you ask them what they want for Christmas, they say electricity,” she said.
Toys are the main focus of the drive, but other items including blankets, heaters and hygiene products are also sorely needed.
“The week before Christmas is a very high emergency workload time where we are getting foster children in who have nothing. Who have no toys, no clothes, no nothing and we can't predict their ages,” she explained.
Gifts for teenagers, including makeup, sporting goods and gift cards are especially welcome. Cloutier said the children CASA serves have often been denied access to the things most people take for granted.
In addition to the QR Code, on the back of the cards are a few sentences, stories of abuse or dangerous conditions children have endured before CASA intervened on their behalf.
“A toddler was punched in the face as discipline, but thanks to his advocate he is now in a safe home,” says one card.
Others mention children who were found locked in cages or teenagers without homes who are forced to sleep on couches of strangers because their parents are in prison.
Cloutier said each of those scenarios are based on true stories of child abuse in Chaves County and are a way to shed light on the issue.
“Our community is very naive about the depth and the horrors of child abuse and that was a way to start educating them,” she said.
In her 35 years with CASA, Cloutier said shocking situations are often a part of the job. One of the incidents that she recalls is a 13-year-old girl who was brought to CASA after being held captive for years by her violent father.
The abuse and neglect she was subjected to was so great, that when she was presented with a wrapped Christmas gift she did not know what to do with it. “So we taught her about gifts. How to open gifts how to receive a gift,” Cloutier said.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.