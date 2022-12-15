The second day of the trial of a man charged in a 2020 murder got underway Wednesday with testimony from a woman who said she saw the whole incident unfold outside a south Roswell convenience store.
In nearly two hours of testimony, the witness recalled the moments before, during and after Bret Patrick, 27, was fatally shot. She also identified the defendant, 35-year-old Christopher Smiley, as the gunman.
“He (Smiley) just pulled out a gun and started shooting at him,” the witness said while under questioning Wednesday.
The testimony comes a day after jurors were selected and the first witnesses took the stand in what is scheduled to be a four-day long trial. Smiley is charged with one count each of first degree murder and tampering with evidence for allegedly gunning down Patrick on May 2, 2020 in the parking lot of the Allsups at 6000 South Main Street.
According to court documents, after the shooting Smiley reportedly tried to depose of evidence, that was later found, along with what was believed to be the vehicle he had driven, on the shoulder of the relief route that night.
When questioned by the prosecution, the woman, who was working as a cashier at the store that night, said Patrick had come to the store to pick up his girlfriend, who was also an employee there.
“She was getting off and said that her boyfriend was there for her,” the witness said. She added the white car Patrick arrived in was parked in front of the store by one of the gas pumps. After clocking out, Patrick's girlfriend went out and got in the car. Another car, the witness said, pulled up to a gas pump next to the one Patrick was at, and a man emerged from that vehicle's front passenger side.
In her testimony, the witness said she recognized the man as Smiley. She knew him because she was interested in his twin brother, and because she saw him in the store on occasion and twice at a tattoo parlor that she went to. She added that she had also gone to school with a woman who had a child with him.
The witness recalled that when Smiley got out of the car, both men walked toward one another and stood in the parking lot.
She said other customers soon warned her of possible trouble in the parking lot between Smiley and Patrick, and that she worried they would get into a fight. The witness said she picked up a phone and was going to call the police when she heard gunfire.
“I gave it to my co-workers and said here call 911,” she recalled. Smiley, she said, soon got back in the vehicle he had arrived in and left, while Patrick ran back to his car and into the front seat, wounded and with his hand on his neck.
The witness said she then exited the store and went to the car to help administer aid to Patrick until paramedics arrived. When questioned about the description of the car Smiley left in, the witness testified said that she only saw it briefly. “The only time I ever saw it was when it sped away,” the witness explained.
Timothy Rose, the prosecutor, told the Roswell Daily Record, that his case against Smiley is expected to include testimony from about 15 people along with numerous pieces of physical evidence, including photographs.
Doug Jones Witt. Smiley's attorney, told the Roswell Daily Record that as of Wednesday it is not clear whether the defense will call any witnesses.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
