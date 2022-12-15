Christopher Smiley mugshot

Christopher Smiley 

The second day of the trial of a man charged in a 2021 murder got underway Wednesday with testimony from a woman who said she saw the whole incident unfold outside a south Roswell convenience store.

In nearly two hours of testimony, the witness recalled the moments before, during and after Bret Patrick, 27, was fatally shot. She also identified the defendant, 35-year-old Christopher Smiley, as the gunman.