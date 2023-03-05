A confrontation with a store security guard and a high-speed pursuit concluded late Thursday with the arrest of a Roswell woman.
Court records indicate Sofia Solis, 30, was detained after leading officers from multiple agencies on a 16-mile long chase in a stolen 2007 silver Toyota Tacoma, a pursuit that at times reached speeds of up to 85 miles per hour. Solis was captured on U.S. 285 at mile marker 127 north of Roswell.
In all, Solis faces 13 criminal counts related to the chase and shoplifting incident Thursday, as well as a Feb. 21 vehicle theft and burglary, from which the pickup is believed to have been stolen.
The charges consist of two counts of larceny, under $250, along with one count each of residential burglary; unlawful taking of a motor vehicle; criminal damage to property, under $1,000; possession of stolen vehicles or motor vehicles; aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; battery; assault, attempted battery; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; shoplifting $250 or less; and concealing identity.
The Thursday afternoon incident involved Roswell and New Mexico State Police officers and Chaves County deputies after Roswell Police received a call at 4:50 p.m. about a fight at a store in the Roswell Mall.
Per court records, the episode began after a woman, alleged to be Solis, was acting suspiciously inside the store. A mall security guard encountered her and when she saw he was watching him, Solis reportedly turned around and told her, “I'm on drugs.”
Once she reached the checkout area, Solis went to the registers to pay for a small cowboy hat but the guard allegedly saw that she had on her a store bag that she was holding. When the guard told the woman she had to pay for all the items she had on her, she responded that she came into the store with those items.
When the guard approached her and tried to take the items, the two got into a physical altercation. Solis reportedly tried and failed to punch the guard five times, but did allegedly scratch him on the neck, bite him and take both his eyeglasses and a body-worn camera he was outfitted with.
After she was pepper-sprayed twice, Solis allegedly took his body camera and prescription glasses which had fallen off during the altercation and ran into a silver Toyota outfitted with a camper shell before driving off north on Main St.
Later, an officer saw a woman driving the pickup on Pine Lodge Rd. heading west and traveling at speeds of up to 60 mph. The officer tried to conduct a stop on the pickup but she ignored him. The pickup briefly stopped near some railroad tracks but court records state Solis refused orders to get out of the pickup and was holding up her cellphone as if recording the officer.
Eventually, the pickup drove away continuing on Pine Lodge Rd. before turning on N. Main St. and heading north on U.S. Highway 285. New Mexico State Police and Chaves County Deputies soon joined the chase.
The pickup while traveling north also switched into the southbound lanes at times, with the pursuit continuing even after the pickup hit spike strips, damaging the front passenger tire. Though having slowed down, the vehicle continued at a reduced speed, crossing the median and alternating between oncoming traffic and the correct lanes of traffic.
At mile marker 127, the pickup came to a halt. After reportedly ignoring commands to get out of the vehicle, a window on it was broken and she was forcibly removed. She also refused to disclose her name to law enforcement. Items that had been reported stolen during the Feb. 21 burglary were also found inside the pickup.
When interviewed by police, court records indicate Solis denied stealing anything from the store and claimed the security guard had assaulted her and “was trying to frame her.” When questioned why she did not stop for officers, she indicated that she was scared and saw Tik Tok videos that portrayed officers as bad.
In regards to the theft of the pickup, court records state Solis at first denied the pickup was stolen and that she had permission to use it, though she did not tell officers who gave her that permission. Later she reportedly told officers, she took the pickup and knew its owner was not home but that “it had never been a problem in the past.”
Solis added she was sorry for the damage to the pickup. Court records indicate that based on her statements and how she was acting it is believed Solis was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the interview.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, breakingnews@rdrnews.com or on Twitter at @alexrosstweets.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.