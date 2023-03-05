A confrontation with a store security guard and a high-speed pursuit concluded late Thursday with the arrest of a Roswell woman.

Court records indicate Sofia Solis, 30, was detained after leading officers from multiple agencies on a 16-mile long chase in a stolen 2007 silver Toyota Tacoma, a pursuit that at times reached speeds of up to 85 miles per hour. Solis was captured on U.S. 285 at mile marker 127 north of Roswell.