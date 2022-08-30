Kailoni Plamer mugshot

Submitted Photo 

Kailoni Palmer

An Idaho woman faces seven criminal charges after she reportedly led a deputy on a high-speed pursuit over the weekend.

Court records indicate Kailoni T. Palmer, 32, of Blackfoot, Idaho, is charged with one count each of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs; reckless driving; concealing identity; criminal damage over $1,000; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; and no proof of insurance.