An Idaho woman faces seven criminal charges after she reportedly led a deputy on a high-speed pursuit over the weekend.
Court records indicate Kailoni T. Palmer, 32, of Blackfoot, Idaho, is charged with one count each of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs; reckless driving; concealing identity; criminal damage over $1,000; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; and no proof of insurance.
No one was reported injured, but a section of fence valued at $1,000 and a $7,500 pecan tree were allegedly damaged in the Saturday incident.
Palmer was detained by a deputy following a chase that began in the area of North Main and East 2nd streets, court documents state.
At 12:30 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a drunk driver when he found the F-150 pickup allegedly driven by Palmer parked in the middle of the street.
When the deputy then approached the pickup, court documents state, it allegedly sped away heading east on 2nd Street, at times crossing lanes into oncoming traffic while traveling at speeds of up to 85 mph in a 55 mph zone and forcing some vehicles off the road.
The pickup eventually crashed after leaving the road, breaking through a fence and slamming into a pecan tree. Court records indicate Palmer then abandoned the pickup, heading south on foot and ignoring orders from the deputy to stop.
Palmer stopped after becoming tired and was subsequently taken into custody, though she reportedly refused to disclose her name to the deputy.
Based upon her driving and speech, court records indicate the deputy believed Palmer at the time was under the influence of drugs.
Sheriff Mike Herrington, in a message posted on the Chaves County Sheriff's Office Facebook page about the incident, wrote that New Mexico State Police had been searching for the pickup following reports it had been driving erratically and had allegedly forced two motorists off the road between Ruidoso and Roswell.
Judge E.J. Fouratt on Monday released Palmer on her own recognizance following an appearance in Chaves County Magistrate Court. Court records state that under her conditions of release she will be able to travel to Idaho and Texas while awaiting trial, but is prohibited from operating a motor vehicle during that period.
No attorney representing Palmer was listed in electronic court filings.