A pedestrian was found dead on U.S. Highway 380 west of Roswell on Friday after she was hit by a commercial vehicle.
New Mexico State Police Public Information Officer Ray Wilson confirmed in an email late Friday that the deceased, identified as 61-year-old Sandra Curdes of Roswell, was struck by a 2005 Volvo Commercial vehicle at about 7:30 a.m. near mile post 322.
State Police were dispatched to the scene at about 7:38 a.m., after receiving a call about an individual being hit by a vehicle. Wilson said that Curdes was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 39-year-old man from Roswell was driving the vehicle, Wilson said. Police said there was no word yet on whether the driver will be facing charges.
“The events leading up to the crash are still under investigation by NMSP,” Wilson said.
The accident caused traffic to be diverted onto U.S. 70, while State Police reconstructed the scene as part of their investigation. Wilson said both lanes in the area were reopened to traffic at 2:20 p.m.